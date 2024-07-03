Proton launches privacy-focused document editing and sharing

Web services company Proton has long been known for its privacy-centered products including Proton VPN and encrypted cloud storage in the form of Proton Drive.

Today the Swiss company is launching Docs in Proton Drive, a secure and end-to-end encrypted document creation, editing, and collaboration tool integrated with Proton's existing cloud storage product.

Unlike other tools, such as Google Docs, Proton's commitment to never harvesting user data for any purpose means information remains strictly private. This strong focus on privacy eliminates common security vulnerabilities and meets stringent data protection regulations, making it an ideal choice for regulated industries such as healthcare, media, finance, and legal.

Thanks to seamless collaboration tools and straightforward document creation, users can work efficiently and naturally, while Proton handles all the security and privacy complexities in the background. Additionally, all data is stored on Proton-owned and maintained servers, avoiding reliance on third-party providers. This setup, combined with the protections offered by Swiss jurisdiction, adds an extra layer of security against external requests for data access, ensuring comprehensive protection for user data.

Anant Vijay Singh, product lead for Proton Drive, says, "Docs in Proton Drive makes it effortless to stay secure and private. Users don't have to lift a finger or worry about complicated security measures -- Proton's got it all covered. In a world where Big Tech constantly breaches privacy and mishandles data, Docs offers a seamless and reliable solution for document editing and collaboration. Our users can confidently create and share documents, resting easy knowing their information is protected."

Features include rich-text editing, multiple document formats -- including Microsoft docx -- and collaboration tools. Users without a Proton account will be prompted to create a free one, ensuring a secure environment for collaboration. All of this is protected by end-to-end encryption, securing every keystroke and cursor movement in real-time.

Docs will be made available for all Proton users over the coming days. You can find out more on the Proton blog.

Image credit: Proton