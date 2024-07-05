Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Six-hundred-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Proton has launched a privacy-first document editing feature that is attached to its Proton Drive service.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Microsoft PowerToys

Version 0.82 of Microsoft PowerToys does not introduce major new features, but it improves the versatile app across the board.

It fixes a crashes and a memory leak, as well as usability improvements. Peek, for example, does not activate accidentally anymore when users rename files on their devices.

Winaero Tweaker

image source: Winaero Tweaker

The latest version of the popular Windows tweaking tool comes with a ton of new options. To name a few:

  • Remove ads from Recommended in Start menu.
  • Permanently enable Ribbon mode in File Explorer.
  • New Microsoft Edge tweaks to disable annoyance or bloat.
  • Remove Edit with Clipchamp from context menu.

WOA Device Manager

WOA Device Manager assists users in installing Windows on certain Android devices. The project supports Microsoft Surface Duo devices in particular.

The app makes it easier to install Windows on Surface Duo devices, but it is still a highly technical process. Recommended to create backups before using it.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

New platform aims to open up generative AI for everyone

How AI is changing the role of enterprise developers [Q&A]

Get 'Cloud Identity Patterns and Strategies' (worth $28.99) for FREE

How the rush to regulate AI could bring new cyber security challenges

Why AI is essential to securing software and data supply chains

Snowflake customers' misperceptions on who owns identity security in the cloud

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

74 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

27 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.