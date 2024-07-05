Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Proton has launched a privacy-first document editing feature that is attached to its Proton Drive service.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Microsoft PowerToys

Version 0.82 of Microsoft PowerToys does not introduce major new features, but it improves the versatile app across the board.

It fixes a crashes and a memory leak, as well as usability improvements. Peek, for example, does not activate accidentally anymore when users rename files on their devices.

Winaero Tweaker

image source: Winaero Tweaker

The latest version of the popular Windows tweaking tool comes with a ton of new options. To name a few:

Remove ads from Recommended in Start menu.

Permanently enable Ribbon mode in File Explorer.

New Microsoft Edge tweaks to disable annoyance or bloat.

Remove Edit with Clipchamp from context menu.

WOA Device Manager

WOA Device Manager assists users in installing Windows on certain Android devices. The project supports Microsoft Surface Duo devices in particular.

The app makes it easier to install Windows on Surface Duo devices, but it is still a highly technical process. Recommended to create backups before using it.