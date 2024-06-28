Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Good news for Windows 10 users. Micro-patching service 0Patch will support the operating system at least until 2030 with security updates.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Ueli

Ueli is an application launcher for Windows that also supports file and web searches. Veterans may be reminded of Launchy, a popular launcher back in the days.

The application is open source. You launch its interface with the keyboard shortcut Alt-Space, and may type immediately to launch apps or run searches.

Winamp Community Update Project

Winamp Community Update Project, short WACUP, keeps the classic Winamp audio player alive. The latest version is available as a preview. It adds new features and improves others.

Notable are toast support on Windows 10 and newer, an option to load a random skin on start, and improved handling of local library audio files.

XD-Antispy

XD-Antispy is a fork of the classic XP-Antispy privacy tool for Windows XP. It is developed by the author of Winpilot, CleanmgrPlus, and other open source apps.

The tool is tiny by today's standards. It does not need to be installed and gives you control over a number of Windows features. You may use it to turn off features that you do not use among other things.