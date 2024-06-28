Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Six-hundred-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Good news for Windows 10 users. Micro-patching service 0Patch will support the operating system at least until 2030 with security updates.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Ueli

Ueli is an application launcher for Windows that also supports file and web searches. Veterans may be reminded of Launchy, a popular launcher back in the days.

The application is open source. You launch its interface with the keyboard shortcut Alt-Space, and may type immediately to launch apps or run searches.

Winamp Community Update Project

Winamp Wacup

Winamp Community Update Project, short WACUP, keeps the classic Winamp audio player alive. The latest version is available as a preview. It adds new features and improves others.

Notable are toast support on Windows 10 and newer, an option to load a random skin on start, and improved handling of local library audio files.

XD-Antispy

XD-Antispy

XD-Antispy is a fork of the classic XP-Antispy privacy tool for Windows XP. It is developed by the author of Winpilot, CleanmgrPlus, and other open source apps.

The tool is tiny by today's standards. It does not need to be installed and gives you control over a number of Windows features. You may use it to turn off features that you do not use among other things.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

How risk profiling can help prevent cyberattacks [Q&A]

Valve launches Steam Game Recording tool in beta

Microsoft brings Xbox cloud gaming to Amazon Fire TV: No console required

TP-Link Archer GE800 BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router now available

STM Goods unveils new range of cases for Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface

New nation-state campaigns target government, banking and healthcare

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

59 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.