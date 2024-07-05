New platform aims to open up generative AI for everyone

There's no doubt that artificial intelligence is flavor of the month at the moment. But for many people using AI and understanding what it can do for them remains something of a challenge.

Build-A-Brain is a new platform that aims to make AI accessible to anyone by acting as a sort of virtual executive assistant.

Unlike public tools like ChatGPT, Build-a-Brain allows you to control the data and the AI engines it uses. This means that you can ensure the results it delivers are relevant to your business because they're based on your documents, images and more.

An easy to use dashboard lets you see all of your projects along with how much space you have available on your plan. You can sign up and use the tool for free but paid plans offer you more capabilities.

Howard Jones, founder and CEO of Build-A-Brain says, "The platform is designed to offer individuals and corporations access to generative AI products tailored to their intellectual properties. As more data is integrated into the 'brain' component, the application develops its own language model based on the provided information. This enables users to query proprietary data and leverage generative AI to make well-informed decisions, revolutionizing the decision-making process."

You can create and share projects in a similar way to tools like SharePoint. Build-A-Brain is much more than that though. There's an Articles Wizard which helps you to generate documents, starting with a few keywords it will suggest ideas, outlines and talking points, even generate images to go along with the piece (the image at the top of this article was generated by Build-A-Brain).

You can also create a Custom AI Brain using your own source documents. This allows you to interrogate your own information via a chat function so you can be sure of the sources that are being used and know that the information won't be shared outside your organization.

The Build-a-Brain tool has diverse applications across various industries, including healthcare, finance, marketing, and more. By customizing AI models to suit industry-specific requirements, organizations can unlock new possibilities and drive innovation in their respective fields. The flexibility and adaptability of customized AI solutions make them invaluable assets in today's digital age. (That paragraph was generated by Build-A-Brain.)

Businesses can add a brand identity to the platform to allow output to be generated in their own corporate style. There are also some useful extra tools built into the product including the ability to transcribe audio recordings, convert PDF files to .docs, and a text-to-speech tool.

"The product's future hinges on its robust workflow capabilities," adds Jones. "Within a single application, users can generate blog posts, create supporting images, ask questions to gather more information, produce voice-overs for relevant text, and share their work using project folders. By integrating a file manager, custom brain, and project folders, the platform fosters a collaborative environment."

Build-A-Brain currently works on a fremium model so that you can sign up for an account and try it out for yourself at no cost. There are plenty of video tutorials on the site that take you through the features so it's easy to get started. Go to https://virinity.ai/ to try building a brain of your own.

Image credit: Build-A-Brain