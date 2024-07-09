Plugable USBC-TRAN USB 3.0 Transfer Cable with USB-C Adapter is compatible with Windows XP through Windows 11

Plugable has launched its latest product, the USB 3.0 Transfer Cable with USB-C Adapter (USBC-TRAN), tailored to simplify the process of data migration and syncing across various Windows computers. As an upgrade from the previous USB3-TRAN, the new cable features compatibility with both USB-C and USB-A ports, making it versatile for use with modern and legacy Windows systems.

Designed to support Windows versions from XP through to the latest Windows 11, in both 32-bit and 64-bit configurations, the USBC-TRAN offers comprehensive coverage for all user needs. It comes equipped with Bravura Easy Computer Sync software which can be installed on an unlimited number of PCs, allowing for seamless and unrestricted data transfer of any size -- ideal for both personal and professional settings where frequent data migration is necessary.

Key features of the USBC-TRAN include its dual compatibility with USB-C and USB-A ports, supporting a range of devices from older models to the latest ones equipped with Thunderbolt or USB4 ports. The user-friendly interface of the cable enables straightforward drag-and-drop functionality for transferring files, enhancing the ease of use.

Additionally, the USBC-TRAN utilizes USB 3.0 technology to provide high-speed data transfer rates up to 5Gbps, significantly cutting down the time needed to move large files compared to alternative methods like cloud services or external hard drives. This speed, coupled with the security of direct cable transfers, guards against online threats and ensures a safe, reliable data transfer process.

The compact and portable design of the USBC-TRAN, complete with a USB-C keychain adapter and software install key attached to the cord, makes it an essential tool for users who need a dependable data transfer solution on the go.

Starting today, the Plugable USB 3.0 Transfer Cable with USB-C Adapter is available for purchase via Amazon here for $44.95. An enticing 20 percent discount at launch makes it an attractive offer for anyone looking to streamline their data transfer experience.

