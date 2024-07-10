Get 'AI for Absolute Beginners' (worth $9.99) for FREE

AI for Absolute Beginners begins with an engaging introduction to the world of Artificial Intelligence, making it approachable for those with little to no knowledge on the subject.

The book unravels the mysteries of AI's evolution, from its historical roots to the cutting-edge technologies shaping our future. By explaining complex concepts in simple terms, this guide aims to illuminate the path for those curious about how AI impacts our world.

AI for Absolute Beginners focuses on the core components of AI, including machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, before advancing to more specialized topics like generative AI and computer vision.

Each module is designed to build a comprehensive understanding, emphasizing why these technologies are crucial for solving real-world problems and how they're transforming industries.

The course wraps up by exploring the ethical considerations and privacy concerns associated with AI, along with a visionary look at the future of work in an AI-driven world. It offers a treasure trove of further resources, ensuring learners have everything they need to continue their exploration of AI.

AI for Absolute Beginners from Packt, usually retails for $9.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 24, so act fast.

