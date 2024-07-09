Get 'Cyber Intelligence-Driven Risk' (worth $27) for FREE

No Comments

Cyber Intelligence-Driven Risk provides a solution to one of the most pressing issues that executives and risk managers face: How can we weave information security into our business decisions to minimize overall business risk?

In today's complex digital landscape, business decisions and cyber event responses have implications for information security that high-level actors may be unable to foresee. What we need is a cybersecurity command center capable of delivering, not just data, but concise, meaningful interpretations that allow us to make informed decisions.

Building, buying, or outsourcing a CI-DR program is the answer. In his work with executives at leading financial organizations and with the U.S. military, author Richard O. Moore III has tested and proven this next-level approach to Intelligence and Risk. This book is a guide to:

  • Building, buying, or outsourcing a cyber intelligence–driven risk program
  • Understanding the functional capabilities needed to sustain the program
  • Using cyber intelligence to support Enterprise Risk Management
  • Reducing loss from cyber events by building new organizational capacities
  • Supporting mergers and acquisitions with predictive analytics

Each function of a well-designed cyber intelligence-driven risk program can support informed business decisions in the era of increased complexity and emergent cyber threats.

Cyber Intelligence-Driven Risk from Wiley, usually retails for $27 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 23, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lenovo outpaces Apple in shocking PC market surge

No, Linux isn't always best for IoT

Get 'Cyber Intelligence-Driven Risk' (worth $27) for FREE

OptConnect introduces ema:USB, a new smart USB modem for IoT connectivity

Plugable USBC-TRAN USB 3.0 Transfer Cable with USB-C Adapter is compatible with Windows XP through Windows 11

Security pros use unauthorized SaaS apps despite the risk

Enterprises struggling to implement GenAI

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

79 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

60 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.