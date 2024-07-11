Breaches increase despite confidence in security measures

No Comments
data breach

Despite there being a record-breaking number of data breaches in the last year, 63 percent of organizations report that they believe their security measures are effective.

A new report from Dasera looks at how data risk perceptions and actual preparedness against breaches fluctuates across different industries and finds the top threats concerning organizations are data breaches, ransomware, insider threats, and misconfigurations.

The information technology and financial services industries show the most confidence in their data security strategies. The government sector faces more challenges and has less confidence in its data security measures, while healthcare is the only industry where no organization rated its data security strategy ineffective.

"How organizations handle and manage personal and sensitive data is under increased scrutiny and tightening standards," says Ani Chaudhuri, CEO and co-founder of Dasera. "Despite this, our report found that many organizations overestimate their security measures, leading to significant corporate risks like reputational and financial losses. As attacks become more sophisticated and targeted, organizations must proactively assess and secure their data security posture to close the gap between perceived security strength and the reality of breaches."

The report finds that most organizations view their data security strategy as effective, with 44 percent considering it somewhat effective and 19 percent rating it as very effective. 72 percent say they use audits, in-house legal teams, compliance software, and external consultants to ensure compliance.

There is increased adoption of data monitoring tools, 27 percent of organizations have implemented data cataloging tools reflecting proactive data management and security measures. 50 percent of data stores are cloud data platforms, signifying substantial cloud service adoption for data management.

In addition 60 percent of organizations have implemented a role-based access control system, while 38 percent use manual and automated processes to classify sensitive data, showing the importance of accurate data categorization in enhancing security.

You can get the full report from the Dasera site.

Image credit: Photon photo / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Offices not prepared for hybrid working

Breaches increase despite confidence in security measures

Sony ZV-E10 II camera debuts

Accuracy worries delay Gen AI initiatives

UK tech execs not convinced about return on investment from AI

Maxell launches OWS Pro Open Wireless Earhooks on Amazon

Self-service password reset: How the cure could introduce more security ills

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

79 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

60 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

29 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

21 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.