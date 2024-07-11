Mint Mobile announces free roaming in Canada

Mint Mobile, a subsidiary of T-Mobile US, has announced a big update for its customers traveling to Canada. Starting today, all Mint plans now include unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of high-speed data per month for roaming in Canada at no extra charge. This enhancement builds on the existing perks of Mint Mobile plans, which already offer free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, unlimited domestic talk and text, and access to T-Mobile’s extensive and award-winning 5G network in the US.

Aron North, Chief Marketing Officer of Mint Mobile, expressed enthusiasm about the new feature, stating, "Since joining forces with T-Mobile, we’ve been hard at work building an even better experience for Mint customers everywhere, and today, we’re excited to bring free roaming in Canada to everyone on every plan. Now, any Mint customer traveling to Canada this summer and beyond can call, text, and browse just like they’re at home.”

This latest development is part of T-Mobile's ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience following its acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation, which placed Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile under the T-Mobile umbrella. The initiative is consistent with T-Mobile's commitment to provide superior service and customer satisfaction without hidden costs.

Mint Mobile users can enjoy seamless connectivity across Canada, whether they are hiking in Banff or enjoying poutine in Montréal. The process is straightforward -- customers simply receive an SMS notification upon crossing into Canada, confirming that they are covered without the need for any activation fees or facing overages.