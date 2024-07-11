Surfshark launches Alternative Number

Surfshark has introduced Alternative Number, an addition to its Alternative ID product suite. This feature provides users with a virtual US-based phone number, accessible through the Surfshark app, aimed at protecting users' actual phone numbers from misuse online.

Alternative Number helps shield personal information in an era where phone numbers are commonly required for online activities. "It can be difficult to keep your phone number to yourself online. We’re constantly asked for our numbers whenever we post ad listings, shop online, or sign up for free products/services. But there’s no telling where your number ends up once you share it online," says Sarunas Sereika, Alternative ID Product Manager at Surfshark.

This service functions as a virtual "burner phone," allowing users to maintain their privacy by using an alternate phone number for online interactions. While it enables receiving and replying to messages, it restricts making outbound calls or initiating messages, catering specifically to contexts with potential privacy risks, such as public Wi-Fi access or posting online ads.

Currently limited to US-based numbers, Surfshark plans to eventually extend the service globally. The feature is available as a paid add-on, priced between $2.99 and $4.99 monthly, depending on the remaining length of the user's subscription. Alternative Number can be added to any Surfshark plan through the user's account settings.