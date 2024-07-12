Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

The GNOME Foundation has announced Holly Million is stepping down as Executive Director, with Richard Littauer stepping in as Interim Executive Director. This transition should hopefully prompt a broader discussion within the open source community about the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the selection of new leadership. Shouldn’t we all want to see diversity and equality considered for the hire?

Million's contributions included the development of strategic plans and securing important fiscal sponsorships, setting a solid foundation for her successor. As the search for a new Executive Director begins, there is an opportunity to consider how DEI could influence the leadership direction at the Foundation. This includes evaluating the potential impact of diverse leadership styles and the benefits of varied perspectives in guiding the Foundation's future.

Richard Littauer's tenure as Interim Executive Director brings continuity and experience in open source community management, which will be vital during this transition. However, the upcoming selection process presents a critical moment for the GNOME Foundation to reflect on how integrating DEI principles can further its goals and reflect the diverse community it serves.

Further discussions on this topic are anticipated at the upcoming GUADEC conference in Denver, where stakeholders and community members can voice their thoughts on the future of leadership at the Foundation.

