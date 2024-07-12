Proton Pass launches secure password sharing feature

Sharing of passwords is a problem. It's reckoned that 43 percent of US internet users share their passwords with others, probably using insecure methods such as messaging, writing them down, or shared documents.

The issue is even worse for businesses, with approximately 69 percent of employees admitting to sharing passwords with colleagues. Good news then is that open-source password manager Proton Pass is launching Secure Links, a new feature enabling users to share items easily and securely with anyone, including non-Proton Pass users.

Secure Links offers a secure alternative to sharing passwords via email or chat, addressing vulnerabilities associated with these insecure methods. Users receive a unique link to share a single item, which can be set to expire after a period ranging from one hour to 30 days. The inviter can also set how many times the link can be viewed.

When recipients open the link, they will be taken directly to a web view of the shared item, including any additional fields like notes or security questions, exactly as they appear in Proton Pass. Secure Links will also automatically update if a password is changed, ensuring recipients always have the latest version.

The secure link is generated on the user's device, ensuring that Proton's servers never see the full URL. When the recipient opens the link, only the part of the URL needed to locate the item is sent to Proton’s servers, while the decryption key remains private. This ensures that Proton can't access the content of the shared item, so guaranteeing that only the intended recipient, who has access to the link, can view the shared items.

Once links have been shared, Proton Pass users can manage access through a new section of the app. This allows users to easily keep track of what has been shared and with whom, revoke access if needed, and monitor shared links that have expired.

"At Proton Pass, our goal is to equip users with all the necessary tools for robust security. With Secure Links, sharing passwords becomes as easy as sending a link, without sacrificing security. Combined with vault sharing, Proton Pass not only enhances user security but also streamlines the user experience, thereby boosting productivity." says Son Nguyen, product lead for Proton Pass.

Secure Links will become available in the coming days to customers on the Pass Plus plan and above across all platforms (Web, iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows).

You can find out more on the Proton site. Alongside the announcement Proton is offering a special promotion allowing new customers to get their first year of Proton Pass Plus for only $12 ($1 a month) until July 21st, 2024.

Image credit: jujong11/depositphotos.com