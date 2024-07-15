Apple launches midnight HomePod mini

Apple has announced a new color, midnight, for its HomePod mini smart speaker. This replaces the very similar (almost identical) Space Gray variant. This color is the only one made from 100 percent recycled mesh fabric. The midnight color option joins the existing palette which includes yellow, orange, blue, and white. It features an acoustically transparent mesh exterior and a backlit touch surface.

The HomePod mini is designed to deliver a comprehensive audio experience, allowing users to access a catalog of over 100 million songs through Apple Music. It can be used as a single speaker, in a stereo pair, or as part of a multiroom audio setup. Additionally, it can enhance audio for home theater setups when used with Apple TV 4K.

Equipped with Siri, the HomePod mini can perform a variety of functions beyond playing music. It facilitates daily tasks, controls smart home devices, and can respond to environmental sensors like smoke or carbon monoxide alarms. The device also features capabilities such as checking the temperature and humidity in a room and using the Intercom for household announcements.

The new midnight HomePod mini is priced at $99 and is available for order through the Apple website and the Apple Store app. It will also be available in Apple Store locations in the U.S., Canada, mainland China, Singapore, and 28 other countries and regions from July 17.

