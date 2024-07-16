Acronis True Image is back, baby!

In a move that is sure to be celebrated by consumers, Acronis has announced the return of True Image, a household name for home cybersecurity since 2003. While the software never actually went away, it was previously renamed “Cyber Protect Home Office,” which never really caught on with the public.

Acronis True Image 2024, as it is now named, is designed for home users and small businesses, offering both protection and backup capabilities. This latest version brings bug improvements in security and performance, providing users with an integrated suite of anti-ransomware, anti-malware protections, and a dependable backup service.

Supporting both Windows and macOS, the product allows customers to secure up to five computers under one subscription, plus unlimited mobile devices and tablets. It securely stores vast amounts of data, with over 42,000TB managed in the cloud and thousands more locally.

Globally, over 5.5 million users rely on Acronis True Image to safeguard their most critical data. Notably, in the first half of 2024 alone, it prevented around 12,000 ransomware attacks, highlighting its effectiveness against ongoing cyber threats.

Gaidar Magdanurov, President of Acronis, shares his enthusiasm: "Acronis True Image is back and better than ever! It remains the essential tool for securing and backing up personal data. With our advanced AI-based security, we are setting industry benchmarks in protecting home and small business users."

The latest update also introduces additional functionalities like disk cloning, remote management, and for U.S. customers, identity protection and cyber insurance with advanced and premium licenses. Enhanced security features now include real-time protection, crypto mining defenses, vulnerability assessments, and antivirus scans, all powered by Acronis’s innovative technology.

