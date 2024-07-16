TikTok partners with Eventbrite to streamline event promotion and ticket sales

Eventbrite has partnered with TikTok, integrating event promotion and ticket sales into TikTok videos. This collaboration allows TikTok users to include Eventbrite links in their videos, enabling viewers to discover event details and purchase tickets directly within the app. The feature is designed to leverage TikTok’s influence on cultural trends, providing a platform for events that capitalize on these movements.

Through this partnership, event creators can target specific TikTok communities engaged with hashtags like #BookTok, #NewMusic, and #FoodTok. This direct connection aims to enhance event visibility and attract attendees who are actively interested in these topics online, bridging their digital interests with physical event experiences.

The collaboration also offers significant benefits to local and independent event organizers by providing a new way to increase exposure for their events. This can help smaller events gain visibility and attract a broader audience, fostering a diverse and vibrant event landscape.

The key features of this integration include the ability to add event links to TikTok videos for straightforward promotion, enhanced ticket sales through immediate access from the TikTok platform, the capability to promote multiple events where the app will display the most relevant based on the viewer’s location, and an increased event promotion reach as any TikTok user can now share event links, broadening the potential audience.

This feature is available in all regions where both TikTok and Eventbrite operate and is applicable to publicly-listed, in-person events with paid tickets occurring within the next 90 days, or 180 days for music events.