Cyberecurity budgets increase as complexity grows

An overwhelming 91 percent of respondents to a new survey say their security budget is increasing this year, demonstrating a growing recognition of the importance of cybersecurity within organizations.

However, the report from Seemplicity shows organizations report using an average of 38 different security product vendors, suggesting high levels of complexity and fragmentation within their attack surfaces.

This fragmentation contributes to 51 percent experiencing a high to very high level of noise from their tools, inundating them with a large volume of alerts, notifications, and findings, many of which are not definitive signals. No surprise then that 85 percent find it challenging to manage this noise.

Almost all respondents (97 percent) say they're using some level of automation. 65 percent use automation to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of identifying vulnerabilities, 53 percent use it to rank vulnerabilities based on their potential impact and urgency, while 41 percent use automation to both identify the appropriate remediation team and implement remediation actions.

However, 44 percent of respondents still rely on manual methods in some capacity suggesting that there may be barriers to full automation. 85 percent say they are planning to increase AI investment in the next five years. 38 percent of believe AI will significantly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of identifying vulnerabilities, and 30 percent of respondents see AI as a key tool for effectively ranking vulnerabilities based on their potential impact and urgency.

The predominant view (64 percent) is that AI will serve as a weapon against bad actors but there is significant concern (68 percent) regarding the impact that the integration of AI in software development will have on vulnerability and exposure management.

Cybersecurity leaders feel the new requirements SEC reporting requirements will improve logging and reporting (53 percent) and improve security hygiene (52 percent). The report also shows that 90 percent of respondents are likely to adopt the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework to stay ahead of threats by continuously monitoring their IT infrastructure for vulnerabilities.

Photo Credit: Number1411/Shutterstock