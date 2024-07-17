Get 'DevOps For Dummies' (worth $19) for FREE

DevOps embraces a culture of unifying the creation and distribution of technology in a way that allows for faster release cycles and more resource-efficient product updating.

DevOps For Dummies provides a guidebook for those on the development or operations side in need of a primer on this way of working.

Inside, DevOps evangelist Emily Freeman provides a roadmap for adopting the management and technology tools, as well as the culture changes, needed to dive head-first into DevOps.

Identify your organization’s needs

Create a DevOps framework

Change your organizational structure

Manage projects in the DevOps world

DevOps For Dummies is essential reading for developers and operations professionals in the early stages of DevOps adoption.

This book, from Wiley, usually retails for $19 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 30, so act fast.