Get 'DevOps For Dummies' (worth $19) for FREE

No Comments

DevOps embraces a culture of unifying the creation and distribution of technology in a way that allows for faster release cycles and more resource-efficient product updating. 

DevOps For Dummies provides a guidebook for those on the development or operations side in need of a primer on this way of working.

Inside, DevOps evangelist Emily Freeman provides a roadmap for adopting the management and technology tools, as well as the culture changes, needed to dive head-first into DevOps.

  • Identify your organization’s needs
  • Create a DevOps framework
  • Change your organizational structure
  • Manage projects in the DevOps world

DevOps For Dummies is essential reading for developers and operations professionals in the early stages of DevOps adoption.

This book, from Wiley, usually retails for $19 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 30, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'DevOps For Dummies' (worth $19) for FREE

Crucial P310 is the world’s fastest 2230 Gen4 SSD

Why adding a 7 might make your password stronger

Attackers defeat SEGs using… SEGs

CORSAIR launches TC500 LUXE premium gaming chair

Cyberecurity budgets increase as complexity grows

The danger facing critical infrastructure from DDoS attacks targeting telecoms networks

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

81 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

22 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

FOX News crushes CNN and The New York Times in May's digital battle for views and engagement

18 Comments

0patch will keep Windows 10 secure for at least five more years after Microsoft abandons it

16 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.