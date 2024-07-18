ADLINK introduces IMB-C Value Series motherboards for industrial applications

No Comments

ADLINK has introduced the IMB-C Value Series of ATX motherboards. This new series targets users looking for high performance at a lower price point, suitable for sectors such as warehousing, industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and new energy.

The IMB-C series adds to ADLINK's existing range of IMB motherboards by offering a cost-effective option that retains necessary features for industrial use. These motherboards support Intel Core processors from the 10th to the 14th generations and come equipped with features such as 2.5 GbE, PCIe 4.0, DDR4, and USB 3.0.

The IMB-C46 and IMB-C46H models are designed with the Q470 and H420E chipsets, respectively, optimized for 10th Gen Intel Core processors. These models focus on balancing cost and functionality for applications requiring reliable processing capabilities without the need for the latest chipset innovations.

The IMB-C models focus on providing essential performance with DDR4 and PCIe 4.0, in contrast to the IMB-M series which includes DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 for more advanced industrial applications. "The IMB-C series expands our motherboard lineup with models that balance cost and performance," said HC. Lin, ADLINK's Product Manager of Edge Computing Platforms BU. He noted that the series aims to offer essential industrial features at a reduced cost while ensuring compatibility with ADLINK's range of pre-validated expansion cards.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

ADLINK introduces IMB-C Value Series motherboards for industrial applications

Enjoy huge discounts on the rebranded Acronis True Image 2025

Enterprise supply chain risks not being addressed

Fraudulent transactions increase over 70 percent

TEAMGROUP unveils PD20 Mini External SSD

Microsoft releases AI-powered Designer app for iOS and Android

Is Linux the future of vehicle computers? Wind River and NETA Auto's collaboration suggests yes

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

81 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

22 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Joe Biden implements Kaspersky ban ahead of debate with Donald Trump, citing national security concerns

19 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

17 Comments

0patch will keep Windows 10 secure for at least five more years after Microsoft abandons it

16 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.