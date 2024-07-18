ADLINK introduces IMB-C Value Series motherboards for industrial applications

ADLINK has introduced the IMB-C Value Series of ATX motherboards. This new series targets users looking for high performance at a lower price point, suitable for sectors such as warehousing, industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and new energy.

The IMB-C series adds to ADLINK's existing range of IMB motherboards by offering a cost-effective option that retains necessary features for industrial use. These motherboards support Intel Core processors from the 10th to the 14th generations and come equipped with features such as 2.5 GbE, PCIe 4.0, DDR4, and USB 3.0.

The IMB-C46 and IMB-C46H models are designed with the Q470 and H420E chipsets, respectively, optimized for 10th Gen Intel Core processors. These models focus on balancing cost and functionality for applications requiring reliable processing capabilities without the need for the latest chipset innovations.

The IMB-C models focus on providing essential performance with DDR4 and PCIe 4.0, in contrast to the IMB-M series which includes DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 for more advanced industrial applications. "The IMB-C series expands our motherboard lineup with models that balance cost and performance," said HC. Lin, ADLINK's Product Manager of Edge Computing Platforms BU. He noted that the series aims to offer essential industrial features at a reduced cost while ensuring compatibility with ADLINK's range of pre-validated expansion cards.