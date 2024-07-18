TEAMGROUP unveils PD20 Mini External SSD

TEAMGROUP has announced the new PD20 Mini External SSD, targeting business travelers and professionals who require both portability and high performance. This external SSD combines practical design elements with advanced technology to meet diverse storage needs.

The PD20 Mini is notable for its lightweight design, weighing only 22 grams, making it highly portable for users who need to carry their data with them. It is available in storage capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB, accommodating everything from basic documents to large media files.

Featuring transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s, the PD20 Mini is engineered for efficient handling of large files. It uses a USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 Type-C interface, ensuring compatibility with a variety of devices, including computers, tablets, and smartphones.

Designed for ease of use, the PD20 Mini includes a hanging hole for attaching to bags, emphasizing its utility as a travel-friendly device. Its compact size allows it to be easily stored in briefcases or other small spaces.

The PD20 Mini also features IP54 certification, indicating resistance to dust and water, which enhances its durability for regular use. A silicone cover protects the Type-C port, further safeguarding the device from environmental elements.

The PD20 Mini External SSD will be available for purchase globally starting in August. Pricing is not yet known.