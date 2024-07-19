New Apple Immersive Video content premieres on Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro users are now be able to enjoy a new range of content captured in Apple Immersive Video. This format uses 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to deliver a highly realistic experience. Apple’s lineup includes series, films, and special performances.

The series “Boundless” kicks off with an episode called “Hot Air Balloons,” taking viewers over Cappadocia, Türkiye. “Wild Life,” a nature documentary series, will continue in August with a focus on orphaned elephants in Kenya. In September, “Elevated” will feature stunning aerial views of Hawaii.

Later in the year, Apple Vision Pro users can look forward to a special performance by The Weeknd, the scripted short film “Submerged” by Edward Berger, immersive coverage of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and “Big-Wave Surfing” by Red Bull.

Apple is also introducing new filmmaking tools in partnership with Blackmagic Design, including the URSA Cine Immersive camera and updates to DaVinci Resolve Studio and Apple Compressor.

Apple Immersive Video is available at no extra cost through the Apple TV app in several countries, with preview demos available at local Apple Stores. Availability for China will be through Migu Video and Tencent Video apps.

