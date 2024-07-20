Hitachi-LG Data Storage announces 'Lies of P' Edition Tube T31 external USB SSD, exclusively at Newegg

Hitachi-LG Data Storage, in partnership with SK hynix and NEOWIZ, is set to release a limited edition external USB SSD, the Tube T31 Lies of P Edition. This product will be available exclusively at Newegg.com, with only 300 units slated for sale in the United States starting from July 22. Pricing details have not yet been announced.

The Tube T31 is designed to be portable and user-friendly. It features plug-and-play compatibility via USB-A with PCs, consoles, TVs, and laptops, enhancing its practicality for both gaming and general use.

Offered in two distinct designs, the Tube T31 Lies of P Limited Edition SSD showcases the iconic Legion Arm from NEOWIZ’s popular soulslike game, Lies of P. These designs not only appeal to fans of the game but also add a unique aesthetic to the device's external appearance.

