OpenMandriva ROME 24.07: A Linux-based alternative to Microsoft Windows 11 following Crowdstrike BSOD disaster

The release of OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 offers a timely Linux alternative for users considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11, particularly in the wake of the recent Crowdstrike-induced BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) disaster. This rolling release integrates the latest from the Release Candidate, featuring updated packages and enhanced stability.

At the forefront of this release is the introduction of KDE Plasma 6 as the default desktop environment, designed to enhance user experience with its improved aesthetics and functionality. For those seeking variety, there are additional spins available with LXQt (2.0.0 Qt6) and GNOME(46.3). It's important to note that while a Wayland-based ISO is offered, OpenMandriva advises that Wayland might not fully replace X11 for all users just yet, especially when used in VirtualBox environments.

A notable addition in this release is the inclusion of Proton and its experimental variants as standalone packages. This allows users to run Windows games within Steam without the need for non-free software, appealing to gamers looking for a seamless transition from Windows. The new OM-Welcome tool combines modules from oma-welcome and om-control-center into a unified system configuration and software installation hub.

Software updates are extensive in ROME 24.07, covering everything from the Plasma Desktop 6.1.3 and KDE Applications 24.05.2 to enhanced privacy features in browsers such as ungoogled Chromium and Firefox with spyware tracking disabled. These updates ensure that users receive a secure, up-to-date computing environment.

Developers will find value in the simplified package building process introduced by the new rpm’s Declarative Build feature, which supports common build systems with minimal configuration required. This release also enhances support for AMD ROCm technology and introduces an AI graphics generation plugin for Krita, broadening the scope for creative and development tasks.

The release of OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 (download here now) emerges as a compelling option for those seeking stability, especially in light of the recent challenges faced by Windows 11 users. With its advanced features, comprehensive updates, and a commitment to security and privacy, OpenMandriva offers a strong alternative that not only matches but in many areas surpasses the traditional Windows experience.

