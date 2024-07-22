Everything you need to fully transform Windows 10 into Windows 7

Six months ago, we showed you how it was possible to transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command, an article which -- it has to be said -- proved rather divisive.

Now YouTube channel Come on Windows has released a video showing Windows 10 being fully transformed into Windows 7, and has provided links to the software you need should you wish to try this idea out for yourself.

SEE ALSO: Make your Windows PC run cooler and more energy efficient with this free app [Update]

At 17 minutes long, the video is certainly comprehensive and well worth a watch even if you decide to steer well clear of trying the software for yourself.

We certainly wouldn’t recommend you do this on a Windows 10 computer you rely on for everyday use, but it could be a fun experiment to try in a virtualized environment. Come on Windows used VMware.

The software used to transform Windows 10 into Windows 7 is described as “in development” should you require another red flag. The Windows "7" x64 ISO used in the video can be downloaded from MediaFire here.

Image Credit: Come on Windows

