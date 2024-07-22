Lessons learned from the Microsoft-CrowdStrike outage

The tech world is still reeling from the recent widespread system outages caused by a CrowdStrike update last week. These outages are a stark reminder of the interconnected nature of our digital ecosystem and how far-reaching the consequences of a single update can be.

Let's address the global impact of the recent incident -- thousands of Windows machines worldwide experienced the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSoD). And this wasn't just a minor hiccup; we saw major disruptions across the banking, aviation, broadcasting, and retail sectors. It really drives home how interconnected our digital world has become and how a single update can have far-reaching consequences.

What's particularly striking about this incident is how it shines a spotlight on a crucial aspect of cybersecurity that is often overlooked: availability. We all know about the CIA security triad -- confidentiality, integrity, and availability. This event has significantly impacted the 'A', highlighting that availability is not just an operational concern but a critical security dimension.

Walking in Their Shoes

I've been in the trenches and know firsthand the challenges of maintaining robust cybersecurity solutions. It's a bit like being a tightrope walker -- you're constantly balancing the need for strong security measures with the demand for seamless operations. One misstep, and suddenly, you're in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

In this case, while the intention was to enhance security, the outcome has ironically resulted in a major security incident by compromising system availability on a global scale. It shows that even the best intentions can have unintended consequences in our complex digital landscape.

The Bigger Picture: Beyond Cybersecurity to Cyber Resilience

This incident has reinforced our belief that while the security industry has traditionally focused on preventing and mitigating cyber risks, we need a more comprehensive approach: cyber resilience. Cyber resilience isn't just about security -- it's also about availability and performance. It's about managing the full spectrum of digital risks that can lead to business disruptions, financial losses, reputation damage, and intellectual property theft.

We're seeing a significant shift towards cloud-based solutions, and the consolidation of security vendors offers substantial benefits but also creates potential single points of failure. The writing is on the wall: as an industry, we must evolve strategies to balance these trends with robust, multi-faceted risk mitigation approaches.

Moving Forward Together

So, let's use this incident as a catalyst for improvement across our industry. It's the perfect time to dust off those disaster recovery plans, conduct thorough system audits, and beef up our testing protocols. But, more than that, it's time we embrace a holistic view of digital resilience that goes beyond traditional security measures.

In our interconnected digital world, cyber resilience strengthens us all. While today's headlines might focus on a single incident, the underlying message speaks to our collective need for a more resilient digital future. Let's come together as an industry. Let's push forward, improve our practices, and build a digital world that's not just secure but truly resilient.

The road ahead might be challenging. But I'm confident that working together can build a more resilient digital future for everyone. After all, our industry has always shined brightest when faced with adversity -- innovation and collaboration are our superpowers. Now, it's time we put those strengths to work in building a digital world that can weather any storm.

Image Credit: Ifeelstock / Dreamstime.com

Raju Chekuri is a CEO, Chairman and President at Netenrich. He has led the company’s growth as SaaS for digital operations while innovating for AIOps and cybersecurity solutions.