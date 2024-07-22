Maximize workspace efficiency: Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount (DS-T4WA)

Docking stations are so common these days, that’s it’s hard to really get excited about them. With that said, the newest such dock from Sabrent has a unique aspect that you will want to check out. You see, the Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount (DS-T4WA) offers Thunderbolt 4 technology and a gas-lift monitor arm to enhance workspace flexibility and connectivity. Yes, it’s a dock and monitor arm in one!

This docking station supports high-speed data transfer up to 40Gbps with its Thunderbolt 4 downstream port. It features two 10Gbps USB-C ports, one 10Gbps USB-A port, and one 5Gbps USB-A port, accommodating a variety of devices. Additionally, the station includes a UHS-II microSD/SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio port.

The DS-T4WA supports display configurations up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@144Hz via the Thunderbolt 4 port, and up to 8K@30Hz via HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. It is particularly suitable for setups requiring high-resolution images and extensive display setups, although compatibility with multiple displays is dependent on the host hardware, with limitations noted in Apple's M1 and M2 systems which support only one monitor.

The docking station's gas-lift monitor desk mount can support a single monitor up to 32 inches and 22 pounds, with a range of motion that includes 360-degree swivel and 90- to -45-degree tilt adjustments. An optional Monitor Arm & Mount Upgrade Kit (SB-DSAM) is available for those who require a dual-monitor setup, enhancing workspace ergonomics and efficiency by allowing for the addition of a second monitor.

Sabrent's Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount (DS-T4WA) combines high-speed connectivity with flexible, ergonomic design, making it a practical choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals looking to optimize their workspace. You can purchase it here now for $349.99. The additional arm upgrade kit can be had here for $69.99.

