MSI announces new Cubi NUC mini PC

MSI has launched the brand-new Cubi NUC series mini PC. The MSI Cubi NUC Series, which includes the Cubi NUC 1M, Cubi NUC 1MG, and Cubi NUC 13MQG, is recognized for its sleek design that integrates into any modern workspace or home environment. It has been crafted with attention to detail, and its compact form factor is complemented by environmentally friendly materials, such as PCR plastics and recycled molded pulp for packaging, aligning with MSI's sustainability efforts.

The Cubi NUC 1M features Windows 11 Home, with MSI recommending Windows 11 Pro for business. It is powered by Intel Core processors, including the i7-150U, i5-120U, and i3-100U. The device uses the Intel SoC chipset and supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with two SO-DIMM slots. Graphics are handled by Intel Graphics, and security features include support for dTPM 2.0. The sound system is managed by Realtek ALC256.

For networking, the Cubi NUC 1M includes two Intel I226V LAN ports, Intel WiFi 6E AX211, and Bluetooth 5.3. The front I/O panel features two USB 10Gbps Type A ports, a mic-in/headphone-out combo, and a micro-SD card reader. The rear I/O panel includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports (one supporting PD-in), two USB 10Gbps Type A ports, two RJ45 ports, and two HDMI outputs supporting 4K at 60Hz. The device is powered by a 120W AC adapter, with a volume of 0.826 liters, dimensions of 5.34 x 5.22 x 1.97 inches, and a net weight of 1.38 lbs. The Cubi NUC 1M is EPEAT Silver registered.

MSI's exclusive software, Power Meter, provides insights into energy consumption and environmental impact. It calculates carbon emissions and electricity costs, helping users make informed decisions and reduce their ecological footprint. The software includes a one-click power-saving button that allows users to save energy without compromising performance.

The MSI Cubi NUC with Thunderbolt 4 technology and Power Delivery offers fast connectivity and charging capabilities, enabling seamless data transfer and device power. The Cubi NUC also supports up to four displays with its HDMI and Thunderbolt ports, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

The exclusive MSI Power Link allows the power button of MSI-selected monitors to turn on the Cubi NUC, adding convenience for users who mount it behind a monitor. The Cubi NUC series also includes dual 2.5G LANs and DDR5 memory, and the Cubi NUC 13MQG supports vPro technology, enhancing user experience and security.

You can buy your own MSI Cubi NUC here.