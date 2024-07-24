Intel-based Radxa X4 Raspberry Pi alternative can run both Microsoft Windows 11 and Linux

If you have been thinking of buying an ARM-based Raspberry Pi, you may want to reconsider. You see, a new alternative SoC computer, the Radxa X4, is powered by the Intel N100 processor, part of the Alder Lake-N series. That processor will allow you to run full Windows 11 as well as Linux-based operating systems.

This board offers quad-core processing with speeds up to 3.4 GHz and is supported by Intel’s UHD Graphics. This device is equipped with a variety of features tailored to meet the needs of a diverse user base. Memory options range from 4GB to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and additional onboard eMMC storage options are available.

SEE ALSO: Kodi alternative Stremio OS is now available for Raspberry Pi 4 and 5

Connectivity is a strong point for the Radxa X4, which includes dual micro HDMI outputs capable of supporting 4K displays at 60fps, a 2.5G Ethernet port, and optional Wi-Fi 6, all of which provide fast and reliable network connections. The board also boasts a 40-pin GPIO header managed via RP2040 that supports a wide array of interfaces such as SPI, UART, I2C, and PWM, making it suitable for various DIY projects and industrial applications.

The Radxa X4 is compatible with both Windows 11 64-bit and Debian/Ubuntu Linux, taking full advantage of Intel’s 64-bit instruction sets and advanced extensions like SSE4 and AVX2. This makes it highly versatile, allowing users to install and run a variety of operating systems and applications tailored to their specific requirements.

The design of the Radxa X4 is both compact and efficient. It has modest power requirements, supporting USB Type-C PD 2.0 and an optional PoE HAT for flexible power solutions. With a factory-set power consumption limit of 6W, it is capable of efficient performance across a temperature range from 0°C to 60°C.

Radxa has committed to maintaining the availability of the X4 until at least September 2032, providing long-term support that is essential for users and developers, especially in enterprise solutions where prolonged availability and stability are critical. Unfortunately, the first batch is already sold out, but you can pre-order it here now.