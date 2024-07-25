If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

1 Comment
Homemade Windows 11

For many people a new version of Windows is about little more than a slightly updated look and feel. With the average user hardly scratching the surface of the operating system's features, looks can be one of the most important things.

You may be one of the many people who see little reason to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, or it may be that hardware requirements make it impossible. Whatever your reason for continuing to use Windows 10, you can treat your eyes to some of the Windows 11 aesthetics using a neat trick.

See also:

While there are numerous skinning and theming apps out there that can be used to make Windows 10 look like Windows 11, the method we're looking at does not require any software. What you will need, however, is access to a Windows 11 PC as you're going to be copying some files to your Windows 10 machine.

Thanks to the compatibility of the theming engines used in Windows 10 and Windows 11, it is possible to migrate some of the design elements of the newer OS to the older one. This is something that was noted by X users Bob Pony:

As the post points out, getting some of the look of Windows 11 in Windows 10 is a simple matter of copying the Resources folder. You will need the help of a tool such as Iobit Unlocker to copy the files as they are in use by Windows.

As both Bob Pony and XDA Developers (to whom thanks for sharing the tip) note, the effect is subtle; you will notice updated scrollbars and button stylings, for instance.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

RICOH Meeting 360 V2 enhances virtual meeting experiences with integrated video conferencing technology

Intel-based Radxa X4 Raspberry Pi alternative can run both Microsoft Windows 11 and Linux

Get 'Excel Formulas & Functions For Dummies, 6th Edition' (worth $25) for FREE

Almost three-quarters of US companies have a deepfake response plan

Micron 9550 NVMe SSD is world’s fastest for data centers

Cyber threats we can expect at the Paris Olympics

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

85 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

81 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

0patch will keep Windows 10 secure for at least five more years after Microsoft abandons it

16 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

Acronis True Image is back, baby!

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.