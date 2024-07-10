Microsoft brings new archive format support, Copilot improvements and new emoji to Windows 11 with the KB5040442 update

This month’s update for Windows 11 is pretty impressive. There are the typical bug fixes that you would expect, but there are also lots of additions and improvements to the operating system.

Like Windows 10, Windows 11 Copilot now offers a more app-like experience, and there is the very welcome return of the Show Desktop button on the taskbar. Other improvements mean that it is now possible to create 7-Zip and Tape Archive (TAR) files using the context menu, and there is newly added support for Emoji 15.1. But that’s just for starters.

After installing this update, gamers with see a new Game Pass recommendation card on the Settings home page, and everyone now has access to new emoji such as a phoenix and a broken chain (release that breath at last!).

There are numerous bug fixes including addressing Snipping Tool audio problems, and another affecting USB drives.

Three other highlights from the KB5040442 update are:

New! You can now copy files from the Windows Share window. Just click the new Copy button.

You can now copy files from the Windows Share window. Just click the new button.

This update makes it easier to see when you have selected files or folders in File Explorer. Because of this change, a thin, black border now appears around the item you have selected.

Microsoft has also made changes to Task Manager to help improve performance, and the KB5040442 update also kicks off the rollout of the new account manager on the Start menu.

There are a selection of changes and additions in this update that are rolling out to everyone straight away, while others are subject to a gradual rollout. More information about what you can expect to see and when can be found here.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos