TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE GC PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD

TEAMGROUP has officially launched the T-FORCE GC PRO PCIe 5.0 solid state drive. The new SSD features a PCIe Gen5x4 interface and DRAM Cache architecture.

Equipped with an ultra-thin graphene heat spreader, the SSD offers superior temperature control, compatible with any motherboard's native M.2 SSD heatsink. This ensures that the SSD operates at optimal efficiency, enhancing performance by maintaining a cool environment even under intense operations. The T-FORCE GC PRO achieves impressive read speeds of up to 12,500 MB/s, making it one of the fastest SSDs currently available on the market.

Available in 2TB and 4TB capacities, the SSD supports the latest NVMe 2.0 protocol, with sequential read and write speeds capping at 12,500MB/s and 11,000MB/s, respectively. It also features Security Isolation, which shields data from external threats, and 4K LDPC technology that extends the SSD's lifespan while boosting security and durability.

The inclusion of S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software allows users to keep tabs on the SSD's health and performance effortlessly. This feature is especially valuable for gamers and those utilizing AI storage applications, who require consistent performance and reliability.

TEAMGROUP's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in the production of the T-FORCE GC PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, which is manufactured in a halogen-free and lead-free process, adhering to RoHS environmental standards. The company also utilizes recyclable materials for product packaging.

The drive will soon be available here, although pricing has not yet been revealed.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.