ADATA unveils SC750 external SSD: High-Speed USB 3.2 Gen2 support for iPhone 15 and Android

ADATA has introduced its newest external solid-state drive, the SC750, which leverages the USB 3.2 Gen2 interface to offer impressive read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. Designed for mobility and efficiency, the SC750 supports a direct plug-and-play connection via its Type-C connector to both iPhone 15 series and Android Type-C devices. And yes, it will work with Windows, Linux, and macOS computers too.

The compact SC750 eliminates the need for an external data cable and is small enough to fit into a pocket, making it an ideal companion for travel or field work. Users can easily transfer large files, edit directly from the drive, or back up important project files without delay, enhancing productivity across various tasks.

Additionally, the drive’s compatibility extends to recording high-quality Apple ProRes videos directly on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, bypassing internal storage limits. The SC750 also serves gamers well by allowing them to back up and restore games on devices like the Steam Deck, avoiding the hassle of re-downloads.

Available globally in 500GB, 1TB, and an upcoming 2TB model, the SC750 is backed by a three-year limited warranty, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction. You can soon buy it here

