Get 'Machine Learning Algorithms and Applications' (worth $169) for FREE

Machine Learning Algorithms and Applications is for current and ambitious machine learning specialists looking to implement solutions to real-world machine learning problems.

It talks entirely about the various applications of machine and deep learning techniques, with each chapter dealing with a novel approach of machine learning architecture for a specific application, and then compares the results with previous algorithms.

The book discusses many methods based in different fields, including statistics, pattern recognition, neural networks, artificial intelligence, sentiment analysis, control, and data mining, in order to present a unified treatment of machine learning problems and solutions. All learning algorithms are explained so that the user can easily move from the equations in the book to a computer program.

Machine Learning Algorithms and Applications, from Wiley, usually retails for $169 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 13, so act fast.

