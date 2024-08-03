Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

After a lengthy period of testing, Microsoft has announced that the oddly named "new Outlook for Windows" has hit general availability. This means that commercial users as well as those with personal accounts are now able to take advantage of the latest version of Microsoft's email client.

As was the case with the previous stage of the rollout, full-scale general available sees the new Outlook for Windows remaining an opt-in experience -- although this will change. There is, of course, a healthy (or unhealthy, depending on your view...) dose of AI sprinkled throughout, but there is much more to this update.

Commercial users have been able to access the new Outlook for Windows bore now, but the general availability milestone is significant because it means that the software is now fully supported by Microsoft through the usual channels. By making the new experience opt-in, Microsoft is trying to give organizations time to migrate at a gentle pace before it become the default (and, ultimately, only) experience.

For fans of other Microsoft services, the new Outlook for Windows also offers integration with Microsoft Teams, Loop, OneDrive and other Microsoft 365 products, helping to elevate the software above just being an email client.

Highlighting its PIM credentials, Microsoft says:

In the new Outlook, planning to work remotely or in the office is a little easier. You can set up your working hours and location, so your colleagues know when and where you plan to work and when they set theirs, you can see which teammates plan to be in the office to connect and collaborate with your team.

An injection of artificial intelligence comes courtesy of Copilot integration, something Microsoft describes as "empower[ing] you to get more done and effortlessly stay on top of things". What dies this mean in practice. Among the AI-powered features are email summaries, text suggestions, help with replies and more.

There are more details about the update timeline for Outlook, as well as a further information about everything that's new, available here.