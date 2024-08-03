Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

Windows 11 is a decent operating system, but for many people, it’s a step down from Windows 10. If you’ve ever wished that Windows 11 could be more like its predecessor, we have the answer.

RevertSV is a Windows mod that changes Windows 11 features like the Start menu, taskbar, and search into their Windows 10 counterparts. It also changes Notepad, Paint, and UWP apps. It’s worth noting that while the apps will be the Windows 10 versions, some will revert to the Windows 11 ones if they get updated.

The program doesn’t change everything, and some features, like the Cortana button, either don’t work or can’t be removed, but for the most part, it does a good job.

As with any modding programs that make fundamental changes to the operating system, like this one that turns Windows 10 into Windows 7, you probably shouldn’t use it on a system you use every day unless you’re happy to take the risk or have tried it out in a virtualized environment first.

You can download RevertSV from the Internet Archive here.

If you want to see how it works and behaves (along with any features that don’t function as intended), check out the video from Come On Windows below:

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

