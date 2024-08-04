Forget Microsoft Windows 11, Nitrux 3.6.0 should be your next OS

Nitrux Linux 3.6.0 is the perfect open-source option for those looking to transition from Windows 11 (or any version of Windows, for that matter). The “ie” in its name stands for improved efficiency, with adjustments to the TLP power management tool to optimize energy use when plugged in and conserve battery when not.

Nitrux 3.6.0 includes the latest Linux kernel 6.9.12-1 Liquorix, offering a modern user experience and enhanced hardware support. The OS release comes with numerous updates, bug fixes, and enhancements aimed at improving overall performance, as well as battery life.

The update also comes with Firefox 128.0.3, along with updated Nvidia and AMD drivers for better display compatibility. The MESA 3D Graphics Library 24.1.3 is included to support the latest graphics standards.

The installation process has been streamlined with improvements to the Calamares installer, now featuring support for Intel's power state management.

Additionally, the release introduces Nvidia_OC, a new tool that allows Nvidia GPU users to overclock their systems, catering to high-performance needs such as gaming or graphic-intensive tasks like video editing.

For those considering a switch from Windows 11, Nitrux 3.6.0 is a customizable and secure operating system that offers enhanced performance and efficiency. You can download the ISO here and try it out for yourself.

