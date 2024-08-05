Get CCleaner Premium bundle with Kamo, Speccy and Recuva for under $30

When it comes to keeping your PC clean, there’s one tool that stands out: Piriform’s CCleaner. But while its free version offers a range of basic cleaning tools, CCleaner also offers a range of premium tiers that come with extra features, boost privacy and security, and offer priority support should you need it.

Whether you simply want to unlock CCleaner’s full set of features on a single PC (or Mac), or install CCleaner and a range of complementary utilities across all your home’s devices, we’ve got a deal for you that could save you up to 63 percent.

If all you want to do is unlock CCleaner’s pro features, then save 50 percent with our CCleaner 6 Professional 1-PC, 1-year license.

CCleaner Pro bundles many extra cleaning tools, including a recently added Cloud Drive Cleaner component that can help keep your Google Drive storage in check. Other Pro-only tools include a Performance Optimizer to boost speed and battery life, automatic driver and software updaters to keep your PC running smoothly (and securely), privacy protection, real-time monitoring and scheduled cleaning -- all for just $14.95.

Mac users can enjoy an identical saving with a 1-Mac, 1-year CCleaner for Mac v2 license, also just $14.95. Mac users get access to a different set of pro-level tools that include photo analysis and automatic browser cleaning.

Piriform is also renowned for its Windows-only data recovery (Recuva) and system information (Speccy) tools, and you can get Pro licenses for both included when you purchase a CCleaner 6 Professional Plus license for $24.95. This is a 1-year license that allows you to install CCleaner on up to three devices: PC, Mac or Android.

Save up to 63 percent

For the ultimate saving, however, users should choose CCleaner Premium. This 1-year license allows you to install CCleaner on up to five devices (Windows, Mac or Android), and adds a third bonus tool for Windows users in the form of Kamo. Better still, it costs a mere $29.95, saving you 63 percent on the MSRP.

Kamo is a privacy tool that allows you to mask your digital fingerprint when online to prevent sites tracking you even without cookies. It hides your online location and activity, syncs with all your browsers and automatically erases your browser history to prevent targeted ads following you around the web.

That’s not all: Kamo also comes with WireGuard VPN connection that uses a secure, encrypted connection to add another layer of privacy to your location and internet usage.

You can download trials of CCleaner Pro for Windows and CCleaner for Mac, along with a 14-day trial of Kamo for Windows PCs. Visit our Piriform store for the full range of Piriform products.