Samsung starts mass-producing thinnest 12nm-class LPDDR5X DRAM for next-gen mobile devices

Samsung has officially started mass production of the thinnest 12 nanometer-class, 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM packages in the industry. This latest advancement in chip packaging technology allows Samsung to offer ultra-slim DRAM packages that not only enhance performance but also improve the internal layout of mobile devices by creating more space and improving airflow.

According to YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics, the new LPDDR5X DRAM represents a monumental improvement in on-device AI capabilities. "Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM sets a new standard for high-performance on-device AI solutions, offering not only superior LPDDR performance but also advanced thermal management in an ultra-compact package," stated Bae.

The latest LPDDR5X packages feature a 4-stack structure, making them the thinnest 12 nm-class LPDDR DRAM available—reducing thickness by about 9 percent and enhancing heat resistance by approximately 21.2 percent compared to their predecessors. This improvement in design is attributed to optimized printed circuit board (PCB) and epoxy molding compound (EMC) techniques, which have led to a DRAM package thickness comparable to a fingernail at just 0.65 millimeters.

Looking ahead, Samsung has plans to further dominate the low-power DRAM market by extending its 0.65mm LPDDR5X DRAM offerings to mobile processor manufacturers and mobile device producers. With the growing demand for high-performance, high-density mobile memory solutions in smaller package sizes, Samsung also aims to develop 6-layer 24GB and 8-layer 32GB modules, striving to achieve even thinner LPDDR DRAM packages for upcoming mobile technologies.