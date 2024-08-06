You could finally be about to get a payout from Apple for your dodgy MacBook butterfly keyboard

The saga of Apple's notoriously unreliable MacBook butterfly keyboards could be drawing to a close after almost a decade.

The company has finally started to issue compensatory payments to people who bought a MacBook between 2015 and 2019 only to be plagued by sticky and unresponsive keys. With payouts nudging towards $400, this is a significant sum that should not be sniffed at.

See also:

The financial compensation stems from a class action law lawsuit in 2022 which saw Apple agreeing to a massive $50 million settlement package. After this settlement was reached, those affected by the problematic butterfly keyboards had a claim window in which they could file for their share of the pay out.

With a court having ruled back in June that Apple should start handing out cash, the company has finally started to do so.

Since the weekend, MacBook owners who had to have their keyboards repaired have begun to receive checks for $50, $125 or $395. The amount is dependent on the type and number of repairs that were deemed necessary. If you've not yet made a claim, it is almost certainly too late to do so; if you did, however, money should be making its way to you very soon.

Details of the lawsuit are available here.

Image credit: Carlos Kunichek / Dreamstime.com