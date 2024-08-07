ADLINK introduces SBC35 Series: Compact 3.5-inch single board computers

ADLINK has announced its latest addition, the SBC35 Series of 3.5-inch single board computers (SBC), designed for space-limited environments. This new series comprises two models: the SBC35-RPL, which utilizes the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and the SBC35-ALN, which features the Intel N97 processor for energy efficiency.

Each model is constructed in a compact 146x102mm form factor, aiming to support diverse applications across automation, transportation, medical industries, and smart city projects. The SBC35-RPL can support up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and four independent displays, whereas the SBC35-ALN accommodates up to 16GB RAM and three displays.

Both models come equipped with four USB ports and several M.2 slots, offering robust connectivity options. Additional features such as dual RS-232/422/485, dual RS-232 ports, audio, and digital I/O capabilities are included, with optional TPM 2.0 for enhanced security. These specifications make the boards suitable for deploying in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, and self-service kiosks.

Julie Huang, Product Manager of Edge Computing Platforms BU at ADLINK, commented on the series' versatility and scalability. "The SBC35 series is designed to address the challenges of integrating high performance into small spaces," she said. The series also introduces SBC-FM Adaptive Function Modules for flexible I/O expansion and customization, allowing for a tailored approach to meet specific industrial needs.

ADLINK’s SBC35 Series aims to provide scalable solutions and enhanced system capabilities through its innovative design, promoting greater customization for a wide array of industrial applications. Pricing and availability are not yet known.

