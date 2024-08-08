TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14: The Linux answer to Microsoft Windows 11 convertibles

TUXEDO Computers has unveiled the InfinityFlex 14, a 3-in-1 Linux convertible PC that stands as a compelling alternative to Windows 11 convertible laptops. This device is designed to accommodate various user needs by seamlessly transitioning between a laptop, tablet, and touch monitor.

The InfinityFlex 14 integrates a 14-inch matte touchscreen with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels in a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering 400 nits of brightness and full sRGB color gamut coverage. It's well-suited for both indoor and outdoor use, featuring MPP 2.0 pen support with 4096 pressure levels for detailed and precise touch inputs.

Powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, the convertible combines efficiency and performance with its 10-core configuration. The chip maintains a low thermal design power of 15 watts to optimize energy consumption.

Notably, the InfinityFlex 14 differentiates itself with upgradeable memory, supporting up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM through two SO-DIMM slots and dual M.2 SSD slots for enhanced storage options. This flexibility is rare in convertible laptops and is particularly valuable for users who prioritize future-proofing their devices.

The device comes pre-installed with TUXEDO OS and offers the choice of Ubuntu or Kubuntu, catering to the preferences within the Linux community. It features Wi-Fi, 4G LTE-A / LTE+ capabilities, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen2, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.0, and a microSD/SIM card slot, ensuring it can handle a wide range of networking and peripheral demands.

Built from a partial aluminum chassis that ensures durability while maintaining a light weight of just 1.5 kg, the InfinityFlex 14 is ideal for those who need a reliable device on the go. Its double hinge allows the screen to rotate up to 360 degrees, enabling easy switching between modes based on user needs.

As an alternative to Windows 11 convertibles, the TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 stands out with its full Linux support, including Linux-trained customer support and pre-installation of all necessary drivers and software. With prices starting at 1189 EUR for European customers and just below 1000 EUR for those outside Europe, the InfinityFlex 14 is now available for pre-order, with shipments expected to begin in mid-September.