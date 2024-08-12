Get 'Generative AI: Navigating the Course to the Artificial General Intelligence Future' FREE for a limited time

No Comments

In Generative AI: Navigating the Course to the Artificial General Intelligence Future, celebrated author Martin Musiol -- founder and CEO of generativeAI.net and GenAI Lead for Europe at Infosys -- delivers an incisive and one-of-a-kind discussion of the current capabilities, future potential, and inner workings of generative artificial intelligence.

In the book, you'll explore the short but eventful history of generative artificial intelligence, what it's achieved so far, and how it's likely to evolve in the future. You'll also get a peek at how emerging technologies are converging to create exciting new possibilities in the GenAI space.

Musiol analyzes complex and foundational topics in generative AI, breaking them down into straightforward and easy-to-understand pieces. You'll also find:

  • Bold predictions about the future emergence of Artificial General Intelligence via the merging of current AI models
  • Fascinating explorations of the ethical implications of AI, its potential downsides, and the possible rewards
  • Insightful commentary on Autonomous AI Agents and how AI assistants will become integral to daily life in professional and private contexts

Perfect for anyone interested in the intersection of ethics, technology, business, and society -- and for entrepreneurs looking to take advantage of this tech revolution -- Generative AI offers an intuitive, comprehensive discussion of this fascinating new technology.

Generative AI, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 20, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

VPN demand surges in the face of government social media restrictions

Get 'Generative AI: Navigating the Course to the Artificial General Intelligence Future' FREE for a limited time

Why a 'Swiss cheese' approach is needed to combat deepfakes [Q&A]

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

Get 'Machine Learning with Python: Unlocking AI Potential with Python and Machine Learning' FREE for a limited time

Mastering tenant-to-tenant cloud migrations: Strategies for success

Pool your cybersecurity resources to build the perfect security ecosystem

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

14 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

Acronis True Image is back, baby!

9 Comments

Ready to rent a Windows 11 PC forever? NZXT hopes so

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.