Ubuntu Linux 24.04.1 delayed

No Comments

The anticipated first point-release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, crucial for enabling release upgrades from earlier versions, has been officially delayed. Initially scheduled for August 19, the update has been pushed back to August 29 due to the discovery of several high-impact issues during the final stages of preparation. This delay will affect users planning to upgrade from the previous LTS version, who are advised to wait until these issues are resolved to ensure a smooth transition.

Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has not specified the exact nature of the issues but emphasized that the delay is a precaution to maintain stability and security. The development team is actively working on fixes, and further updates are expected as the new release date approaches.

For users, this means the switch to Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS, which promises numerous enhancements and refinements over its predecessor, will now require a bit more patience. However, the focus on delivering a reliable and robust upgrade experience is seen as a positive step towards maintaining the trust and satisfaction of Ubuntu's user base.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ubuntu Linux 24.04.1 delayed

Microsoft kills Paint 3D

VPN demand surges in the face of government social media restrictions

Get 'Generative AI: Navigating the Course to the Artificial General Intelligence Future' FREE for a limited time

Why a 'Swiss cheese' approach is needed to combat deepfakes [Q&A]

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

Get 'Machine Learning with Python: Unlocking AI Potential with Python and Machine Learning' FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

14 Comments

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

11 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

Acronis True Image is back, baby!

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.