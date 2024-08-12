Ubuntu Linux 24.04.1 delayed

The anticipated first point-release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, crucial for enabling release upgrades from earlier versions, has been officially delayed. Initially scheduled for August 19, the update has been pushed back to August 29 due to the discovery of several high-impact issues during the final stages of preparation. This delay will affect users planning to upgrade from the previous LTS version, who are advised to wait until these issues are resolved to ensure a smooth transition.

Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has not specified the exact nature of the issues but emphasized that the delay is a precaution to maintain stability and security. The development team is actively working on fixes, and further updates are expected as the new release date approaches.

For users, this means the switch to Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS, which promises numerous enhancements and refinements over its predecessor, will now require a bit more patience. However, the focus on delivering a reliable and robust upgrade experience is seen as a positive step towards maintaining the trust and satisfaction of Ubuntu's user base.