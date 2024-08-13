Google announces Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch

No Comments

Google has introduced the Pixel Watch 3, an updated version of its smartwatch that features a new Loss of Pulse Detection capability. This safety feature is designed to automatically contact emergency services if it detects that the wearer’s heart has stopped.

The Pixel Watch 3 enhances its previous models with several improved features. It is available in two sizes, 41mm and a new 45mm option, with displays that achieve a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. This improvement ensures visibility in bright light conditions and adjusts to lower brightness in darker settings.

The device utilizes a hybrid architecture to maintain battery life throughout the day, with an extended battery mode that can last up to 36 hours. Additionally, the 41mm model features a 20 percent faster charging time.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watch introduces new tools such as Daily Readiness and Cardio Load, which monitor recovery and training effectiveness. The watch also offers features tailored for runners, including customizable workouts and real-time guidance during runs.

Google has integrated the watch more deeply with its other products, enhancing its functionality with features such as remote control for Google TV and a camera feed display from the Google Home app.

The Pixel Watch 3 is now available for pre-order here, with the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version of the 41mm model starting at $349.99 and the 45mm model at $399.99. The LTE versions are priced at $449.99 and $499.99, respectively.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google announces Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch

Google unveils Pixel Buds Pro 2: More lightweight, improved noise cancellation, and packed with new features

Google announces Pixel 9 Android smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

SMART Modular just unveiled DDR5 RDIMMs for liquid immersion servers

Enterprises face major challenges with cloud costs and more

Plugable launches UD-6950PDH docking station: Redesigned for optimal Apple compatibility and enhanced productivity

Deepfakes: the next frontier in digital deception

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

24 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

14 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

Acronis True Image is back, baby!

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.