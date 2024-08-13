Google announces Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch

Google has introduced the Pixel Watch 3, an updated version of its smartwatch that features a new Loss of Pulse Detection capability. This safety feature is designed to automatically contact emergency services if it detects that the wearer’s heart has stopped.

The Pixel Watch 3 enhances its previous models with several improved features. It is available in two sizes, 41mm and a new 45mm option, with displays that achieve a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. This improvement ensures visibility in bright light conditions and adjusts to lower brightness in darker settings.

The device utilizes a hybrid architecture to maintain battery life throughout the day, with an extended battery mode that can last up to 36 hours. Additionally, the 41mm model features a 20 percent faster charging time.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watch introduces new tools such as Daily Readiness and Cardio Load, which monitor recovery and training effectiveness. The watch also offers features tailored for runners, including customizable workouts and real-time guidance during runs.

Google has integrated the watch more deeply with its other products, enhancing its functionality with features such as remote control for Google TV and a camera feed display from the Google Home app.

The Pixel Watch 3 is now available for pre-order here, with the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version of the 41mm model starting at $349.99 and the 45mm model at $399.99. The LTE versions are priced at $449.99 and $499.99, respectively.

