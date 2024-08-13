SMART Modular just unveiled DDR5 RDIMMs for liquid immersion servers

SMART Modular Technologies, a part of SGH, has just unveiled its newest product -- DDR5 Registered DIMMs (RDIMMs) with a special coating. These RDIMMs are perfect for liquid immersion cooling systems in data centers. They combine the super-fast DDR5 tech with some important protective features, so your data center equipment can stay reliable and last longer in tough conditions.

Arthur Sainio, DRAM Product Director at SMART, emphasized the dual benefits of this product, stating, "Our new DDR5 RDIMMs with conformal coating merge top-tier performance with robust reliability, setting a new standard for immersion-cooled data centers. This fusion enhances the modules' durability in harsh environments while catering to the computing demands of high-performance applications."

The DDR5 RDIMMs are distinguished by several significant advantages:

Corrosion Protection: The conformal coating acts as a shield, protecting important parts from corrosive elements. This makes the modules more resistant to environmental challenges and keeps them working longer.

Thermal Stability: The coating keeps your system cool and steady, thanks to liquid immersion cooling. Say goodbye to thermal hotspots and hello to reliable computing!

These DDR5 RDIMMs are built to handle tough tasks like AI, ML, HPC, and super-fast database analysis. They can store up to 256GB of data each, which is perfect for big data jobs in liquid immersion server environments. You know, the ones where you need a ton of memory and can process a lot of data at once? These RDIMMs could be your go-to!