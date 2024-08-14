Fastmail now supports passkeys

Fastmail has launched a new feature allowing users to create passkeys for their accounts, promising a faster and more secure authentication method compared to traditional passwords. Passkeys address the inherent weaknesses of passwords by using cryptographic keys that offer several advantages over conventional methods.

Passwords, the standard for online authentication, present challenges such as the difficulty in creating secure passwords and vulnerability to phishing attacks. In contrast, passkeys operate on public key cryptography, where a private key creates a signature and a public key that the website can verify. This method provides security benefits like replay resistance, where each login attempt involves a unique challenge from the website, making passkeys resistant to interception. They are also leak-resistant since only the public key can be compromised without being used to forge a login, and they are phishing-proof as passkeys are inherently tied to the website they were created for.

Fastmail's integration of passkeys with modern password managers simplifies the login process. Users can authenticate themselves using biometric data or a PIN, which interacts locally with the device, ensuring that sensitive information does not leave the user's device. This process not only enhances security but also expedites user access. Passkeys are stored in users' password managers, which can sync across devices. For those without a uniform password manager across their devices, Fastmail provides options to manage and utilize passkeys effectively, ensuring convenience without compromising security.

While the adoption of passkeys is promising, there are challenges to overcome, particularly regarding the integration of third-party password managers in browsers. Fastmail supports a standardized method for passkey management to facilitate wider adoption and remains optimistic about refining these processes. The implementation of passkeys by Fastmail reflects a significant advancement in digital security, aiming to mitigate phishing and improve the user experience. As the ecosystem matures, passkeys may become the new standard for securing online accounts.