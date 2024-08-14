Fastmail now supports passkeys

No Comments

Fastmail has launched a new feature allowing users to create passkeys for their accounts, promising a faster and more secure authentication method compared to traditional passwords. Passkeys address the inherent weaknesses of passwords by using cryptographic keys that offer several advantages over conventional methods.

Passwords, the standard for online authentication, present challenges such as the difficulty in creating secure passwords and vulnerability to phishing attacks. In contrast, passkeys operate on public key cryptography, where a private key creates a signature and a public key that the website can verify. This method provides security benefits like replay resistance, where each login attempt involves a unique challenge from the website, making passkeys resistant to interception. They are also leak-resistant since only the public key can be compromised without being used to forge a login, and they are phishing-proof as passkeys are inherently tied to the website they were created for.

Fastmail's integration of passkeys with modern password managers simplifies the login process. Users can authenticate themselves using biometric data or a PIN, which interacts locally with the device, ensuring that sensitive information does not leave the user's device. This process not only enhances security but also expedites user access. Passkeys are stored in users' password managers, which can sync across devices. For those without a uniform password manager across their devices, Fastmail provides options to manage and utilize passkeys effectively, ensuring convenience without compromising security.

While the adoption of passkeys is promising, there are challenges to overcome, particularly regarding the integration of third-party password managers in browsers. Fastmail supports a standardized method for passkey management to facilitate wider adoption and remains optimistic about refining these processes. The implementation of passkeys by Fastmail reflects a significant advancement in digital security, aiming to mitigate phishing and improve the user experience. As the ecosystem matures, passkeys may become the new standard for securing online accounts.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fastmail now supports passkeys

SparkyLinux 2024.08 electrifies the Linux scene as a charged alternative to Microsoft Windows 11

Enterprises make significant investments in AI

Multi-cloud, multi-challenge -- what's the answer?

How are CISOs coping with developer gatekeeping? [Q&A]

Google announces Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch

Google unveils Pixel Buds Pro 2: More lightweight, improved noise cancellation, and packed with new features

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

24 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

14 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

11 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.