Multi-cloud, multi-challenge -- what's the answer?

With more business applications and data existing outside of the traditional network perimeter and across multiple clouds, organizations have a harder job than ever before to maintain security and reliability of critical services. This challenge is shared by the majority of IT leaders -- as 81 percent recently surveyed believe the increasing number of cloud applications is adding additional pressure on network performance.

This issue is heightened by the 44 percent of UK workers that now work remotely. Every new remote worker and device added to the organization's network, also expands its attack surface. In fact, 85 percent of IT leaders say remote and hybrid working has contributed to an increase in network security threats. Over two-thirds (69 percent) of UK organizations have experienced an increase in network security threats in the past 18 months.

Traditional network management is no longer cut out to help organizations meet these challenges. For example, routing all network traffic through corporate data centers to complete security screening creates performance issues. To make things worse, if remote user traffic is routed through a branch office and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) connection, the risk of costly performance issues increases.

What can be done?

Simplifying operations with SD-WAN

With cloud services so pervasive in every area of modern organizations, cloud networking solutions make sense. Cloud networking options enable IT teams to modernize the traditional ways of building and operating networks, enabling the entire organization to successfully manage distributed and complex networks. Many organizations are starting to adopt Secure Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) as a cloud-based security-driven networking approach. SD-WAN facilitates seamless, secure and scalable connections between headquarters, branch offices, remote users and multiple clouds. Through SD-WAN, network traffic moves efficiently with little to no latency, significantly improving connectivity.

Secure SD-WAN allows gateways to be centrally managed and orchestrated. The network architecture can also establish and maintain Internet Protocol security (IPsec) tunnels for secure connections to public clouds. By facilitating connectivity between offices and cloud services, virtual networks within the same cloud, and workloads across hybrid and multiple public clouds, SD-WAN achieves a highly scalable, resilient and high-performing network for all users.

Managed services as a strategic enabler

To alleviate any extra demands on IT teams a deployment of SD-WAN could have, some organizations are opting for managed service instead. Managed SD-WAN acts as a strategic enabler for modernization, catering to the dynamic needs of businesses aiming for agility and scalability in the cloud-dominated landscape.

The service simplifies the control of WANs by automatically deciding the most efficient data routing pathways, which enhances network speed and reliability.

Organizations also experience reduced network complexity with a managed SD-WAN service. Expanding into new locations and integrating cloud services becomes increasingly straightforward and cost-effective as a result. And without the need for specialized IT skills to manage the service, organizations can benefit from reduced overheads, leaving staff to focus on adding value in other areas of their roles.

A brighter future

As organizations increasingly rely on multi-cloud architectures, they cannot afford to slow down access for users or customers who expect rapid, secure access. An extended SD-WAN solution to cover multi-cloud environments can deliver a seamless and scalable solution for organizations with increasingly remote workforces and complex network challenges.

Getting ahead of latency and security issues before they arise will be a decisive factor in which businesses make their multi-cloud environments a success.

Image Credit: Elnur/Dreamstime.com

Joel Cunningham, is head of connect at Daisy Corporate Services