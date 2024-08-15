BSOD hits one in 200 devices daily

No Comments
Blue Screen of Death

New analysis of system crashes shows that, without preventative IT in place, one in every 200 devices falls victim to the dreaded blue screen of death (BSOD) per day, even under 'good' operating conditions.

The research from Nexthink shows the recent CrowdStrike outage pushed the number as high as one in 10.

There's also significant variation between industries in terms of device stability. In the tech sector 15.2 percent of devices suffer a BSOD each month, while in financial services it’s only eight percent.

The report concludes that by deploying proactive IT systems, businesses can reduce BSOD incidents to around one in 400 devices per day, purely through preventative measures.

"Dealing with the infamous BSOD is one of the most demoralising issues employees can face," says Gaurang Ganatra, product marketing director at Nexthink. "Especially for businesses in the tech industry, where it's far more likely to happen on a consistent basis. Unfortunately, although the majority of these crashes are avoidable, most businesses simply don't have the tools needed to pre-emptively identify the problem and take action. Most don't even know which devices are functioning properly right now, never mind which ones are liable to BSOD in the future."

While some BSOD incidents can be rectified by simply restarting the device, others can be extremely costly, consuming significant amounts of resources from IT support teams and severely limiting the productivity of affected employees for days at a time. Even short interruptions of between zero and 15 minutes are enough to dramatically increase employee frustration.

Among the main causes of BSODs are: investing in problematic hardware models; poorly managed Windows updates; misconfigured graphic card, network, or audio drivers; poor device configuration (typically related to RAM, CPU, and storage); and outdated BIOS.

You can read more about preventing outages on the Nexthink blog.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

Why automation isn't the answer to zero-day attacks [Q&A]

Key Bridge rebuild: leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for AEC projects

BSOD hits one in 200 devices daily

Google exposes Iranian cyber threats aimed at U.S. and Israel

Fastmail now supports passkeys

SparkyLinux 2024.08 electrifies the Linux scene as a charged alternative to Microsoft Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

29 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

14 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

13 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.