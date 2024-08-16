Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

ExTiX Deepin 24.8 has been launched (download here) as the latest version of the Linux distribution, now based on the newly stable Deepin 23. Released just a day after the official launch of Deepin 23 STABLE, ExTiX 24.8 offers an enhanced user experience powered by the Linux Kernel 6.10.3-amd64-exton.

This release is particularly appealing for users looking for a Deepin-based system but prefer to steer clear of software directly from Chinese companies due to privacy or trust concerns.

ExTiX Deepin 24.8 allows users to install the operating system directly from a live session using either the Refracta Installer or Deepin Installer, providing an approachable setup process that can be managed even by users with minimal technical expertise. The distribution can also be run entirely from RAM, ensuring a swift and responsive experience that leverages the full potential of your system's hardware without ongoing reliance on the boot media.

One notable update in ExTiX 24.8 is the replacement of the native Deepin browser with Google Chrome version 127.0.6533.119-1. This change addresses potential language barrier issues inherent in the original Deepin browser, which sometimes defaulted to Chinese. Additionally, the inclusion of the Synaptic Package Manager enhances software management, allowing users to handle package installations and updates with greater precision.

For those utilizing multiple operating systems, ExTiX Deepin 24.8 simplifies the process of managing boot setups. It integrates seamlessly into existing Grub configurations, which means there's no need to reinstall the bootloader if it's already set up, making it easier to add ExTiX to a multi-boot environment.

From an installation standpoint, the system is designed to be as accommodating as possible. It supports both traditional BIOS and UEFI systems, although non-UEFI users may need to perform additional steps to ensure Grub is correctly installed. These steps are well-documented within the system, helping to mitigate potential installation hurdles.

Ultimately, ExTiX Deepin 24.8 offers a viable alternative for users interested in the unique features of the Deepin desktop environment but who may have reservations about using software developed under Chinese jurisdiction. With its array of user-centric features and enhancements, ExTiX 24.8 stands out as a preferred choice for those seeking reliability, performance, and privacy in their Linux distribution.