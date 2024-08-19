Samsung introduces gray color option for 2TB T9 Portable SSD

Samsung has introduced a new gray color option for its 2TB T9 Portable SSD. The new gray variant joins the existing black model, maintaining the same technical specifications and performance.

The 2TB T9 Portable SSD offers high read and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, catering to both professional and personal use. Its advanced thermal management system ensures it operates efficiently, maintaining optimal temperatures even under heavy usage.

Compatible with a variety of devices including desktops, cameras, and gaming consoles, the SSD is versatile for different applications. It also supports Ultra High Resolution (4K 60fps) video recording, including ProRes 4K recording on devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, making it suitable for high-level video production tasks.

The introduction of the gray color option provides consumers with a choice in aesthetics without compromising on the performance and reliability Samsung's T9 SSDs are known for. You can soon buy it here.

