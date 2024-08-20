Accusoft uses IBM AI to automate document tagging

Document processing specialist Accusoft is releasing new Auto Tagging and Classification modules within its PrizmDoc secure document viewer.

The modules use the IBM watsonx data and AI platform with the IBM Granite foundation model to automate manual tagging and classification providing consistency and ensures documents are meticulously organized, easily searchable, and compliant with regulations.

Ensuring this level of uniformity is crucial for maintaining data integrity and ensuring reliable document management practices.

"As part of our commitment to innovation, we're empowering ECM software organizations to benefit from AI technologies like IBM watsonx.ai and IBM Granite to help reduce document processing times. These new modules are indeed a game-changer, providing practical benefits that streamline development time and empower our customers to rapidly bring cutting-edge ECM applications to market," says Steve Wilson, chief product officer at Accusoft.

Features include advanced AI-powered algorithms ensure that all documents are consistently labeled and stored in the appropriate categories, making retrieval quick and efficient. Accurate tagging and classification provides improved document search within an ECM system, increasing productivity by reducing the time needed to locate documents.

As the business grows, so does the volume of documents to manage, Auto Tagging and Classification scales effortlessly, handling large document libraries without the need for additional human resources.

"IBM's Granite family of models are designed and tuned specifically for business use cases, enabling organizations to build, experiment, and scale their generative AI ideas," says Raj Datta, vice president, ISV and AI partnerships at IBM. "By building their new modules with Granite models and our watsonx AI and data platform, Accusoft is applying a winning formula to accelerate the success of its customers."

You can find out more on the Accusoft site.

Image credit: maxkabakov/depositphotos.com